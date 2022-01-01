Caesar salad in Schenectady
Schenectady restaurants that serve caesar salad
Mohawk Taproom & Grill
153 Mohawk Ave, Scotia
|BLT Caesar Salad
|$14.95
Romaine, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, tomatoes, croutons, parmesan cheese, & Caesar dressing.
Bountiful Bread
108 State Street, Schenectady
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce, Romano cheese, and garlic-herb croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.
(Vegetarian)
Add chicken $2.00
Add salmon $6.00
Add steak $6.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Annabel's Pizza Co.
108 State Street, Schenectady
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Baby kale tossed with homemade Caesar dressing topped with freshly grated romano cheese and pretzel croutons