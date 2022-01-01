Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Schenectady

Schenectady restaurants
Schenectady restaurants that serve caesar salad

Mohawk Taproom & Grill image

 

Mohawk Taproom & Grill

153 Mohawk Ave, Scotia

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLT Caesar Salad$14.95
Romaine, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, tomatoes, croutons, parmesan cheese, & Caesar dressing.
More about Mohawk Taproom & Grill
Item pic

 

Bountiful Bread

108 State Street, Schenectady

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, Romano cheese, and garlic-herb croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.
(Vegetarian)
Add chicken $2.00
Add salmon $6.00
Add steak $6.00
More about Bountiful Bread
Annabel's Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Annabel's Pizza Co.

108 State Street, Schenectady

Avg 4 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale Caesar Salad$10.00
Baby kale tossed with homemade Caesar dressing topped with freshly grated romano cheese and pretzel croutons
More about Annabel's Pizza Co.
Consumer pic

 

Glenville Pizza & Deli

80 Freeman’s Bridge Road, Glenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.95
More about Glenville Pizza & Deli

