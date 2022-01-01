Cheese fries in Schenectady
Schenectady restaurants that serve cheese fries
Baba's Delivery Kitchen
214 Lisha Kill Rd, Colonie
|Cheese Fries
|$4.49
Mohawk Taproom & Grill
153 Mohawk Ave, Scotia
|Kids No Cheese Burger with Fries
|$6.95
|Beer Cheese Waffle Fries
|$11.95
Waffle fries loaded with beer cheese, bacon, & topped with scallions.
|Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries
|$6.95
The Local FFF
93 W Campbell Rd, Schenectady
|Wisconsin Cheese Fries
|$12.00
1/2 Pound of waffle fries topped with
Wisconsin beer cheese, hickory
smoked bacon, green onions and
jalapenos