Cheese fries in Schenectady

Schenectady restaurants
Toast

Schenectady restaurants that serve cheese fries

Baba's Delivery Kitchen image

 

Baba's Delivery Kitchen

214 Lisha Kill Rd, Colonie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Fries$4.49
More about Baba's Delivery Kitchen
Mohawk Taproom & Grill image

 

Mohawk Taproom & Grill

153 Mohawk Ave, Scotia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids No Cheese Burger with Fries$6.95
Beer Cheese Waffle Fries$11.95
Waffle fries loaded with beer cheese, bacon, & topped with scallions.
Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries$6.95
More about Mohawk Taproom & Grill
Item pic

 

The Local FFF

93 W Campbell Rd, Schenectady

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wisconsin Cheese Fries$12.00
1/2 Pound of waffle fries topped with
Wisconsin beer cheese, hickory
smoked bacon, green onions and
jalapenos
More about The Local FFF
Annabel's Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Annabel's Pizza Co.

108 State Street, Schenectady

Avg 4 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Appetizer: Fried Cheese Curds🥘$12.00
A large plate of battered and fried cheese curds served with gravy.
More about Annabel's Pizza Co.

