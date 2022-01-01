Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Schenectady

Schenectady restaurants
Schenectady restaurants that serve chicken salad

Baba's Delivery Kitchen image

 

Baba's Delivery Kitchen

214 Lisha Kill Rd, Colonie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Salad$9.49
More about Baba's Delivery Kitchen
Mohawk Taproom & Grill image

 

Mohawk Taproom & Grill

153 Mohawk Ave, Scotia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, crumbed blue cheese, celery, crispy Buffalo chicken, and blue cheese dressing.
More about Mohawk Taproom & Grill
Bountiful Bread image

 

Bountiful Bread

108 State Street, Schenectady

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Chicken Salad$3.00
Quart Chicken Salad$9.00
More about Bountiful Bread
Consumer pic

 

Glenville Pizza & Deli

80 Freeman’s Bridge Road, Glenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.95
Crispy Chicken Salad$8.95
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.95
More about Glenville Pizza & Deli

