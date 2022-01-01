Chicken salad in Schenectady
Schenectady restaurants that serve chicken salad
Baba's Delivery Kitchen
214 Lisha Kill Rd, Colonie
|Nashville Hot Chicken Salad
|$9.49
Mohawk Taproom & Grill
153 Mohawk Ave, Scotia
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, crumbed blue cheese, celery, crispy Buffalo chicken, and blue cheese dressing.
Bountiful Bread
108 State Street, Schenectady
|Cup Chicken Salad
|$3.00
|Quart Chicken Salad
|$9.00