Chicken sandwiches in Schenectady

Schenectady restaurants
Schenectady restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Baba's Delivery Kitchen image

 

Baba's Delivery Kitchen

214 Lisha Kill Rd, Colonie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$5.99
More about Baba's Delivery Kitchen
Mohawk Taproom & Grill image

 

Mohawk Taproom & Grill

153 Mohawk Ave, Scotia

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$13.95
BBQ pulled chicken, coleslaw, pickles, crispy onion straws. Served on a brioche bun with French fries.
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.95
House battered and fried chicken breast topped with Nashville Hot sauce, Cole Slaw, Comeback sauce, and kosher dill pickles. Served with fries.
Mother Clucker Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Grilled chicken, provolone, sautéed onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato, honey sriracha. Served on toasted ciabatta. Served with fries.
More about Mohawk Taproom & Grill
Annabel's Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Annabel's Pizza Co.

108 State Street, Schenectady

Avg 4 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$15.00
freshly baked focaccia bread with crispy chicken topped with homemade marinara and melted mozzarella
More about Annabel's Pizza Co.

