Chicken wraps in Schenectady

Schenectady restaurants
Schenectady restaurants that serve chicken wraps

The Local FFF

93 W Campbell Rd, Schenectady

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Shredded lettuce, seasoned tomatoes, green onions, and fried chicken tossed in ranch and laced with buffalo sauce. Served with French Fries and pickle
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine,
seasoned tomatoes, and Pecorino
Romano flakes, tossed in Ceasar
dressing in a flour tortilla. Served
with French fries and pickle
More about The Local FFF
Bountiful Bread

108 State Street, Schenectady

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cranberry Chicken Wrap$14.00
Tarragon chicken salad, cran-grape mix, spring mix, and cheddar, rolled into a wheat wrap. Served with a side of the day and a pickle.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
More about Bountiful Bread
Glenville Pizza & Deli

80 Freeman’s Bridge Road, Glenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.95
More about Glenville Pizza & Deli

