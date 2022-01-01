Chicken wraps in Schenectady
Schenectady restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about The Local FFF
The Local FFF
93 W Campbell Rd, Schenectady
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Shredded lettuce, seasoned tomatoes, green onions, and fried chicken tossed in ranch and laced with buffalo sauce. Served with French Fries and pickle
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine,
seasoned tomatoes, and Pecorino
Romano flakes, tossed in Ceasar
dressing in a flour tortilla. Served
with French fries and pickle
More about Bountiful Bread
Bountiful Bread
108 State Street, Schenectady
|Cranberry Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Tarragon chicken salad, cran-grape mix, spring mix, and cheddar, rolled into a wheat wrap. Served with a side of the day and a pickle.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00