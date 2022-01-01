Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Schenectady

Go
Schenectady restaurants
Toast

Schenectady restaurants that serve cookies

Be Nourished image

 

Be Nourished

207 Sacandaga Road, Glenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$3.50
More about Be Nourished
Bountiful Bread image

 

Bountiful Bread

108 State Street, Schenectady

No reviews yet
Takeout
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.99
Giant Cran Oat Cookie$3.99
Giant Everything Cookie$3.99
More about Bountiful Bread
Malcolm's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Malcolm's

617 Union Street, Schenectady

Avg 4.9 (2285 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meringue Cookie Sundae$10.00
More about Malcolm's
Consumer pic

 

Glenville Pizza & Deli

80 Freeman’s Bridge Road, Glenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookie$1.00
More about Glenville Pizza & Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Schenectady

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

Cheese Fries

Pies

Steak Salad

Grilled Steaks

Cheeseburgers

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Schenectady to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Schuylerville

No reviews yet

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston