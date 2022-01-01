Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Schenectady

Go
Schenectady restaurants
Toast

Schenectady restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Main pic

 

Martel's Grill and Bar - ACCOUNT - 418 Consaul Road

418 Consaul Road, Schenectady

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh greens, Crispy chicken, Tomatoes, Egg, Cheddar and Jack cheese served with Honey mustard dressing
More about Martel's Grill and Bar - ACCOUNT - 418 Consaul Road
Consumer pic

 

Glenville Pizza & Deli

80 Freeman’s Bridge Road, Glenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.95
Breaded chicken tenders, Romaine and iceberg salad blend, grape tomatoes, cucumber, onion, black olives with choice dressing.
Crispy Jumbo Chicken Wings$0.00
To Add Additional Sauces Look Under the Additional Sauces Menu
More about Glenville Pizza & Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Schenectady

Chicken Parmesan

Antipasto Salad

Boneless Wings

Garlic Knots

Grilled Chicken

Peanut Butter Cookies

Chicken Pizza

Pretzels

Map

More near Schenectady to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Schuylerville

No reviews yet

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1502 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (975 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston