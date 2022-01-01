Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Schenectady
/
Schenectady
/
French Fries
Schenectady restaurants that serve french fries
Mohawk Taproom & Grill
153 Mohawk Ave, Scotia
No reviews yet
French Fries
$4.95
More about Mohawk Taproom & Grill
Glenville Pizza & Deli
80 Freeman’s Bridge Road, Glenville
No reviews yet
French Fries
More about Glenville Pizza & Deli
Browse other tasty dishes in Schenectady
Chicken Pizza
Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Clams
Mac And Cheese
Cookies
Grilled Steaks
Quesadillas
More near Schenectady to explore
Albany
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Clifton Park
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Latham
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Rensselaer
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
East Greenbush
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
Schuylerville
No reviews yet
New Lebanon
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Albany
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1315 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston