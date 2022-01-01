Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Schenectady

Go
Schenectady restaurants
Toast

Schenectady restaurants that serve french fries

Mohawk Taproom & Grill image

 

Mohawk Taproom & Grill

153 Mohawk Ave, Scotia

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$4.95
More about Mohawk Taproom & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Glenville Pizza & Deli

80 Freeman’s Bridge Road, Glenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries
More about Glenville Pizza & Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Schenectady

Chicken Pizza

Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Clams

Mac And Cheese

Cookies

Grilled Steaks

Quesadillas

Map

More near Schenectady to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Schuylerville

No reviews yet

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston