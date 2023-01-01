Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lobster rolls in
Schenectady
/
Schenectady
/
Lobster Rolls
Schenectady restaurants that serve lobster rolls
Mohawk Taproom & Grill
153 Mohawk Ave, Scotia
No reviews yet
Butter Lobster Roll
$21.00
More about Mohawk Taproom & Grill
Max410
2 Freeman's Bridge Rd, Glenvlle
No reviews yet
Lobster Roll
$28.00
fresh Maine lobster, citrus aioli, hydro bibb, butter brioche
More about Max410
