Nachos in Schenectady

Schenectady restaurants
Schenectady restaurants that serve nachos

Mohawk Taproom & Grill image

 

Mohawk Taproom & Grill

153 Mohawk Ave, Scotia

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Nachos$12.95
Tortilla chips topped with beer cheese, pulled BBQ chicken, diced tomato, lettuce, green onion. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
More about Mohawk Taproom & Grill
Item pic

 

The Local FFF

93 W Campbell Rd, Schenectady

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Macho Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with your choice
of seasoned beef, grilled chicken,
or pulled pork queso, shredded lettuce,
black olives, green onions, jalapenos,
and Pico de Gallo. Served with salsa
and sour cream
Nacho Average Nacho - V$13.00
Tortilla chips topped with seasoned
impossible meat, vegan cheese,
shredded lettuce, black olives, green
onions, jalapenos, and Pico de Gallo
Served with salsa and guacamole
More about The Local FFF
Annabel's Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Annabel's Pizza Co.

108 State Street, Schenectady

Avg 4 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beer Cheese Nachos$12.00
A bed of wood-fired chips smothered in beer cheese and topped with bacon, tomatoes, and jalapenos
More about Annabel's Pizza Co.

