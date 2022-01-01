Nachos in Schenectady
Schenectady restaurants that serve nachos
Mohawk Taproom & Grill
153 Mohawk Ave, Scotia
|BBQ Chicken Nachos
|$12.95
Tortilla chips topped with beer cheese, pulled BBQ chicken, diced tomato, lettuce, green onion. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
The Local FFF
93 W Campbell Rd, Schenectady
|Macho Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with your choice
of seasoned beef, grilled chicken,
or pulled pork queso, shredded lettuce,
black olives, green onions, jalapenos,
and Pico de Gallo. Served with salsa
and sour cream
|Nacho Average Nacho - V
|$13.00
Tortilla chips topped with seasoned
impossible meat, vegan cheese,
shredded lettuce, black olives, green
onions, jalapenos, and Pico de Gallo
Served with salsa and guacamole