Paninis in Schenectady

Glenville Pizza & Deli
80 Freeman’s Bridge Road, Glenville
|Chicken Panini
|$10.95
|Build-Your Own Grilled Panini
|$10.95
Pressed and grilled homemade Italian bread, choice of dressing, cheese, deli meat and vegetables.
|Turkey Panini
|$10.95
More Perreca's - 31 N Jay St
31 N Jay St, Schenectady
|Tomato Pie Panini - Chicken Parmesan
|$13.50
Two slices of Perreca's famous tomato pie grilled and stuffed with breaded and pan fried chicken breast, marinara, and melted mozzarella. Served with a side salad
|Tomato Pie Panini - Escarole and Garlic
|$13.50
Two slices of Perreca's famous tomato pie grilled and stuffed with sautéed escarole and garlic. Served with a side salad
|Tomato Pie Panini - Eggplant Parmesan
|$13.50
Two slices of Perreca's famous tomato pie grilled and stuffed with fried eggplant, marinara, mozzarella. Served with a side salad