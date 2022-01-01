Pretzels in Schenectady

Schenectady restaurants that serve pretzels

Soft Pretzel image

 

Mohawk Taproom & Grill

153 Mohawk Ave, Scotia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Pretzel$10.95
Our Giant Soft Pretzel
More about Mohawk Taproom & Grill
Annabel's Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Annabel's Pizza Co.

108 State Street, Schenectady

Avg 4 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pretzel$10.00
With seasonal beer cheese or
choice of sauce
More about Annabel's Pizza Co.

