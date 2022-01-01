Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Schenectady
/
Schenectady
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Schenectady restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Baba's Delivery Kitchen
214 Lisha Kill Rd, Colonie
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
$3.99
More about Baba's Delivery Kitchen
Mohawk Taproom & Grill
153 Mohawk Ave, Scotia
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.95
Side Sweet Potato Fries
$5.95
More about Mohawk Taproom & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Schenectady
Caesar Salad
Waffles
Pretzels
Chicken Parmesan
Grilled Chicken
Quesadillas
Chicken Pizza
Mozzarella Sticks
More near Schenectady to explore
Albany
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Clifton Park
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Latham
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Rensselaer
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
East Greenbush
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
Schuylerville
No reviews yet
New Lebanon
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Albany
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(269 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1354 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(856 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(278 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston