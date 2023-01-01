Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Schenectady

Go
Schenectady restaurants
Toast

Schenectady restaurants that serve taco salad

Bountiful Bread image

 

Bountiful Bread - Schenectady

108 State Street, Schenectady

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$14.00
More about Bountiful Bread - Schenectady
Consumer pic

 

Glenville Pizza & Deli

80 Freeman’s Bridge Road, Glenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.95
Fried tortilla shell filled with salad mix, taco beef, red onion, cherry tomatoes, black olives, pickled jalapenos, and shredded cheddar. Garnished with scallions and served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Glenville Pizza & Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Schenectady

Bruschetta

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Pretzels

Cake

Cannolis

French Fries

Shrimp Tacos

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Schenectady to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Schuylerville

No reviews yet

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (315 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1604 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1103 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (349 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston