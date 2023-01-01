Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Schenectady

Go
Schenectady restaurants
Toast

Schenectady restaurants that serve tortellini

Annabel's Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Annabel's Pizza Co.

108 State Street, Schenectady

Avg 4 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Appetizer: Fried Tortellini$14.00
A large basket of fried tortellini served with pesto aioli.
More about Annabel's Pizza Co.
Consumer pic

 

Glenville Pizza & Deli

80 Freeman’s Bridge Road, Glenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tortellini Salad
More about Glenville Pizza & Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Schenectady

Pies

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Pretzels

Chicken Salad

Tuna Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Grilled Chicken

Reuben

Map

More near Schenectady to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Schuylerville

No reviews yet

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1741 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1214 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (371 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston