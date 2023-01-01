Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tortellini in
Schenectady
/
Schenectady
/
Tortellini
Schenectady restaurants that serve tortellini
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Annabel's Pizza Co.
108 State Street, Schenectady
Avg 4
(35 reviews)
Appetizer: Fried Tortellini
$14.00
A large basket of fried tortellini served with pesto aioli.
More about Annabel's Pizza Co.
Glenville Pizza & Deli
80 Freeman’s Bridge Road, Glenville
No reviews yet
Tortellini Salad
More about Glenville Pizza & Deli
