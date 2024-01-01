Tossed salad in Schenectady
Schenectady restaurants that serve tossed salad
More about Ferrari's Ristorante - 1254 Congress Street
Ferrari's Ristorante - 1254 Congress Street
1254 Congress Street, Schenectady
|Tossed Salad APP
|$6.00
Garden salad with your choice of dressing
More about Glenville Pizza & Deli
Glenville Pizza & Deli
80 Freeman’s Bridge Road, Glenville
|Tossed Salad
|$0.00
Please order at least 24 hours in advance for all catering orders.
|Tossed House Salad
|$8.95
Romaine and iceberg salad blend, grape tomatoes, cucumber, onion, black olives with your choice of dressing.