Tossed salad in Schenectady

Schenectady restaurants
Schenectady restaurants that serve tossed salad

Ferrari's Ristorante - 1254 Congress Street

1254 Congress Street, Schenectady

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tossed Salad APP$6.00
Garden salad with your choice of dressing
More about Ferrari's Ristorante - 1254 Congress Street
Glenville Pizza & Deli

80 Freeman’s Bridge Road, Glenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tossed Salad$0.00
Please order at least 24 hours in advance for all catering orders.
Tossed House Salad$8.95
Romaine and iceberg salad blend, grape tomatoes, cucumber, onion, black olives with your choice of dressing.
More about Glenville Pizza & Deli

