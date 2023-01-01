Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Turkey melts in
Schenectady
/
Schenectady
/
Turkey Melts
Schenectady restaurants that serve turkey melts
Mohawk Taproom & Grill
153 Mohawk Ave, Scotia
No reviews yet
Turkey Melt
$15.00
More about Mohawk Taproom & Grill
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Annabel's Pizza Co.
108 State Street, Schenectady
Avg 4
(35 reviews)
Sandwich: Turkey B.L.T melt
$15.00
A fresh baked focaccia topped with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted swiss and avocado ranch.
More about Annabel's Pizza Co.
