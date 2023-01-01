Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey melts in Schenectady

Schenectady restaurants
Schenectady restaurants that serve turkey melts

Mohawk Taproom & Grill image

 

Mohawk Taproom & Grill

153 Mohawk Ave, Scotia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Melt$15.00
More about Mohawk Taproom & Grill
Annabel's Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Annabel's Pizza Co.

108 State Street, Schenectady

Avg 4 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sandwich: Turkey B.L.T melt$15.00
A fresh baked focaccia topped with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted swiss and avocado ranch.
More about Annabel's Pizza Co.

