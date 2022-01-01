Schererville restaurants you'll love

Schererville's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Indian
Must-try Schererville restaurants

Burgerhaus image

HAMBURGERS

Burgerhaus

813 W Lincoln Hwy STE B, Schererville

Avg 4 (266 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The American Burger$16.00
Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onions, mayonnaise, mustard, butter lettuce & beefsteak tomato on a whole wheat bun.
The Vienna Burger$16.00
Applewood smoked bacon, beer-braised onions, bacon jam, Provolone cheese, arugula & mayo. Served on a brioche bun.
The Bozeman Burger$14.00
Savory seven-ounce turkey patty topped with chipotle mayo, roasted red pepper, avocado, butter lettuce & chipotle Monterey cheese. Served on a pretzel bun.
More about Burgerhaus
Naan & Kabab image

 

Naan & Kabab

1686 us 41 unit B, Schererville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.00
Mango Lassi$3.00
Naan$3.00
More about Naan & Kabab
State Line Pizza image

 

State Line Pizza

150 East U.S. 30, Schererville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots$2.50
Warm, buttery fresh dough twists seasoned with a parmesan spice mix. Served with marinara.
Italian Bread Sticks$3.25
Garlic buttered Italian breadsticks served with marinara sauce.
Breaded Cheese Ravioli$7.25
Eight seasoned, breaded cheese ravioli, deep fried and served with marinara
More about State Line Pizza
El Salto image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

El Salto

1090 US-41, Schererville

Avg 4.8 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Meal$6.00
Make your own kids meal, your choice of chicken or beef. Tacos topped with lettuce and cheese. Tostadas topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. Enchilada and tamale topped with mole and melted cheese. Burritos topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
El Salto Cheese Steak Tacos$15.00
Your choice of two flour or corn tortillas, topped with tender grilled steak strips, grilled onions and cheese sauce. served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Yolandas$14.00
Three delicious enchiladas filled with your choice of shredded
chicken or ground beef, topped with cheese and enchilada
(mole) sauce. served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, rice
and beans
More about El Salto
Toast & Jam Cafe image

 

Toast & Jam Cafe

7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Happy Hen$11.99
2 mini Belgium waffles, 2 strips of bacon and 2 sausage links, and 2 eggs any style with hash browns.
WORKS Skillet$13.99
Ham, bacon, sausage, cheddar jack cheese, mixed pepper medley, onions, oven roasted mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, roma tomatoes and hash browns. Topped with two eggs any style, served with toast or pancakes.
Two Eggs & Meat$9.49
Two eggs cooked any style with your choice of one meat selection: Maple sausage links, Applewood smoked bacon, Ham off the bone, Sausage patties, Turkey sausage. Served with hash browns and your choice of pancakes or toast,
More about Toast & Jam Cafe
Region Ale image

 

Region Ale

1080 US Highway 41, Schereville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Region Burger$11.50
Bib Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Brioche Bun
Southwest Egg Rolls
Poutine$10.00
More about Region Ale
Consumer pic

 

Round the Clock

909 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gyro Pita$11.49
Pita bread, gyro meat, feta cheese, tomato, onion and side of tzatziki sauce. Served with one Lunch side.
The Works$11.49
Two eggs, any style; choice of American potatoes, hash browns, grits or oatmeal; 2 bacon strips; choice of 2 sausage links or 2 sausage patties; 1 slice of ham; and your choice of 3 pancakes, 2 slices of french toast, 2 biscuits and gravy or toast.
Chicken Fingers$11.99
Six chicken fingers with choice of sauce: buffalo, barbecue, orange, sweet chili, teriyaki, chipotle or lemon pepper seasoning. Served with two Dinner sides.
More about Round the Clock
Tandoor Cuisine of India image

 

Tandoor Cuisine of India

1535 US Highway 41, Schererville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Plain Rice$4.00
Tandoori Chicken$10.00
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.99
More about Tandoor Cuisine of India
Restaurant banner

 

Jalapenos

200 US-41, Schererville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Jalapenos

