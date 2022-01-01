Schererville restaurants you'll love
Schererville's top cuisines
Must-try Schererville restaurants
More about Burgerhaus
HAMBURGERS
Burgerhaus
813 W Lincoln Hwy STE B, Schererville
|Popular items
|The American Burger
|$16.00
Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onions, mayonnaise, mustard, butter lettuce & beefsteak tomato on a whole wheat bun.
|The Vienna Burger
|$16.00
Applewood smoked bacon, beer-braised onions, bacon jam, Provolone cheese, arugula & mayo. Served on a brioche bun.
|The Bozeman Burger
|$14.00
Savory seven-ounce turkey patty topped with chipotle mayo, roasted red pepper, avocado, butter lettuce & chipotle Monterey cheese. Served on a pretzel bun.
More about Naan & Kabab
Naan & Kabab
1686 us 41 unit B, Schererville
|Popular items
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$15.00
|Mango Lassi
|$3.00
|Naan
|$3.00
More about State Line Pizza
State Line Pizza
150 East U.S. 30, Schererville
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$2.50
Warm, buttery fresh dough twists seasoned with a parmesan spice mix. Served with marinara.
|Italian Bread Sticks
|$3.25
Garlic buttered Italian breadsticks served with marinara sauce.
|Breaded Cheese Ravioli
|$7.25
Eight seasoned, breaded cheese ravioli, deep fried and served with marinara
More about El Salto
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
El Salto
1090 US-41, Schererville
|Popular items
|Kids Meal
|$6.00
Make your own kids meal, your choice of chicken or beef. Tacos topped with lettuce and cheese. Tostadas topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. Enchilada and tamale topped with mole and melted cheese. Burritos topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
|El Salto Cheese Steak Tacos
|$15.00
Your choice of two flour or corn tortillas, topped with tender grilled steak strips, grilled onions and cheese sauce. served with rice and beans
|Enchiladas Yolandas
|$14.00
Three delicious enchiladas filled with your choice of shredded
chicken or ground beef, topped with cheese and enchilada
(mole) sauce. served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, rice
and beans
More about Toast & Jam Cafe
Toast & Jam Cafe
7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE
|Popular items
|Happy Hen
|$11.99
2 mini Belgium waffles, 2 strips of bacon and 2 sausage links, and 2 eggs any style with hash browns.
|WORKS Skillet
|$13.99
Ham, bacon, sausage, cheddar jack cheese, mixed pepper medley, onions, oven roasted mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, roma tomatoes and hash browns. Topped with two eggs any style, served with toast or pancakes.
|Two Eggs & Meat
|$9.49
Two eggs cooked any style with your choice of one meat selection: Maple sausage links, Applewood smoked bacon, Ham off the bone, Sausage patties, Turkey sausage. Served with hash browns and your choice of pancakes or toast,
More about Region Ale
Region Ale
1080 US Highway 41, Schereville
|Popular items
|Region Burger
|$11.50
Bib Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Brioche Bun
|Southwest Egg Rolls
|Poutine
|$10.00
More about Round the Clock
Round the Clock
909 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville
|Popular items
|Gyro Pita
|$11.49
Pita bread, gyro meat, feta cheese, tomato, onion and side of tzatziki sauce. Served with one Lunch side.
|The Works
|$11.49
Two eggs, any style; choice of American potatoes, hash browns, grits or oatmeal; 2 bacon strips; choice of 2 sausage links or 2 sausage patties; 1 slice of ham; and your choice of 3 pancakes, 2 slices of french toast, 2 biscuits and gravy or toast.
|Chicken Fingers
|$11.99
Six chicken fingers with choice of sauce: buffalo, barbecue, orange, sweet chili, teriyaki, chipotle or lemon pepper seasoning. Served with two Dinner sides.
More about Tandoor Cuisine of India
Tandoor Cuisine of India
1535 US Highway 41, Schererville
|Popular items
|Plain Rice
|$4.00
|Tandoori Chicken
|$10.00
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$15.99
More about Jalapenos
Jalapenos
200 US-41, Schererville