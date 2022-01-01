Schererville breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Toast & Jam Cafe image

 

Toast & Jam Cafe

7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Happy Hen$11.99
2 mini Belgium waffles, 2 strips of bacon and 2 sausage links, and 2 eggs any style with hash browns.
WORKS Skillet$13.99
Ham, bacon, sausage, cheddar jack cheese, mixed pepper medley, onions, oven roasted mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, roma tomatoes and hash browns. Topped with two eggs any style, served with toast or pancakes.
Two Eggs & Meat$9.49
Two eggs cooked any style with your choice of one meat selection: Maple sausage links, Applewood smoked bacon, Ham off the bone, Sausage patties, Turkey sausage. Served with hash browns and your choice of pancakes or toast,
Region Ale image

 

Region Ale

1080 US Highway 41, Schereville

Takeout
Popular items
Region Burger$11.50
Bib Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Brioche Bun
Southwest Egg Rolls
Poutine$10.00
Consumer pic

 

Round the Clock

909 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gyro Pita$11.49
Pita bread, gyro meat, feta cheese, tomato, onion and side of tzatziki sauce. Served with one Lunch side.
The Works$11.49
Two eggs, any style; choice of American potatoes, hash browns, grits or oatmeal; 2 bacon strips; choice of 2 sausage links or 2 sausage patties; 1 slice of ham; and your choice of 3 pancakes, 2 slices of french toast, 2 biscuits and gravy or toast.
Chicken Fingers$11.99
Six chicken fingers with choice of sauce: buffalo, barbecue, orange, sweet chili, teriyaki, chipotle or lemon pepper seasoning. Served with two Dinner sides.
