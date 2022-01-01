Schererville breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Schererville
More about Toast & Jam Cafe
Toast & Jam Cafe
7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE
|Popular items
|Happy Hen
|$11.99
2 mini Belgium waffles, 2 strips of bacon and 2 sausage links, and 2 eggs any style with hash browns.
|WORKS Skillet
|$13.99
Ham, bacon, sausage, cheddar jack cheese, mixed pepper medley, onions, oven roasted mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, roma tomatoes and hash browns. Topped with two eggs any style, served with toast or pancakes.
|Two Eggs & Meat
|$9.49
Two eggs cooked any style with your choice of one meat selection: Maple sausage links, Applewood smoked bacon, Ham off the bone, Sausage patties, Turkey sausage. Served with hash browns and your choice of pancakes or toast,
More about Region Ale
Region Ale
1080 US Highway 41, Schereville
|Popular items
|Region Burger
|$11.50
Bib Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Brioche Bun
|Southwest Egg Rolls
|Poutine
|$10.00
More about Round the Clock
Round the Clock
909 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville
|Popular items
|Gyro Pita
|$11.49
Pita bread, gyro meat, feta cheese, tomato, onion and side of tzatziki sauce. Served with one Lunch side.
|The Works
|$11.49
Two eggs, any style; choice of American potatoes, hash browns, grits or oatmeal; 2 bacon strips; choice of 2 sausage links or 2 sausage patties; 1 slice of ham; and your choice of 3 pancakes, 2 slices of french toast, 2 biscuits and gravy or toast.
|Chicken Fingers
|$11.99
Six chicken fingers with choice of sauce: buffalo, barbecue, orange, sweet chili, teriyaki, chipotle or lemon pepper seasoning. Served with two Dinner sides.