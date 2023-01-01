Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Aloo tikkis in
Schererville
/
Schererville
/
Aloo Tikkis
Schererville restaurants that serve aloo tikkis
Naan & Kabab - 1686 us 41 unit B
1686 us 41 unit B, Schererville
No reviews yet
Aloo Goat cheese Tikki
$6.00
Aloo Goat cheese Tikki
$6.00
More about Naan & Kabab - 1686 us 41 unit B
Tandoor Cuisine of India
1535 US Highway 41, Schererville
No reviews yet
Aloo Tikki
$6.00
More about Tandoor Cuisine of India
