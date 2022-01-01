Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Schererville

Schererville restaurants that serve burritos

El Salto image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

El Salto - Schererville

1090 US-41, Schererville

Avg 4.8 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito El Salto$16.00
One huge flour tortilla, filled with grilled chicken, steak, bacon, beans, sour cream, guacamole and cheese. topped with tomatillo sauce and cheese sauce. with a side of lettuce, tomatoes and avocado slice
Burrito El Charro$16.00
Huge burrito filled with grilled steak, chicken, bacon, cheese, poblano peppers, onions and black whole beans. topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo
More about El Salto - Schererville
Toast & Jam Cafe image

 

Toast & Jam Cafe

7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$10.99
Chorizo, breakfast sausage, roma tomatoes, fire roasted peppers, onions, black beans, sliced avocado, scrambled eggs, and queso fresco stuffed ito a warm flour tortilla, served with a side of salsa roja and hash browns.
Steak & Egg Burrito$13.99
Scrambled eggs, marinated steak, onions, peppers, tomato, cheddar-jack cheese in a sun-dried tomato tortilla. Served with salsa verde.
More about Toast & Jam Cafe

