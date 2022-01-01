Burritos in Schererville
More about El Salto - Schererville
El Salto - Schererville
1090 US-41, Schererville
|Burrito El Salto
|$16.00
One huge flour tortilla, filled with grilled chicken, steak, bacon, beans, sour cream, guacamole and cheese. topped with tomatillo sauce and cheese sauce. with a side of lettuce, tomatoes and avocado slice
|Burrito El Charro
|$16.00
Huge burrito filled with grilled steak, chicken, bacon, cheese, poblano peppers, onions and black whole beans. topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo
More about Toast & Jam Cafe
Toast & Jam Cafe
7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.99
Chorizo, breakfast sausage, roma tomatoes, fire roasted peppers, onions, black beans, sliced avocado, scrambled eggs, and queso fresco stuffed ito a warm flour tortilla, served with a side of salsa roja and hash browns.
|Steak & Egg Burrito
|$13.99
Scrambled eggs, marinated steak, onions, peppers, tomato, cheddar-jack cheese in a sun-dried tomato tortilla. Served with salsa verde.