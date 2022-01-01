Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Schererville

Schererville restaurants
Schererville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

State Line Pizza image

 

State Line Pizza

150 East U.S. 30, Schererville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$7.95
Breaded chicken breast on an Italian bun with marinara melted mozzarella
More about State Line Pizza
Toast & Jam Cafe image

 

Toast & Jam Cafe

7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.49
Spinach, tomato, blue cheese, sriracha ranch dressing, crispy chicken breast and buffalo sauce on a pretzel bun.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Our breaded Chicken breast, fried to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a pretzel bun and served with sidewinder fries
More about Toast & Jam Cafe
Region Ale image

 

Region Ale

1080 US Highway 41, Schereville

No reviews yet
Takeout
SW Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Food
More about Region Ale
Consumer pic

 

Round the Clock

909 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$11.49
Brioche bun, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, onion and lettuce. Served with one Lunch side.
Fried Chicken BLT Sandwich
Chicken Bacon Guacamole Sandwich$11.49
Brioche bun, grilled chicken, bacon, guacamole, pepperjack cheese, tomato, onion, lettuce and mayo. Served with one Lunch side.
More about Round the Clock

