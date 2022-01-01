Chicken sandwiches in Schererville
Schererville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about State Line Pizza
State Line Pizza
150 East U.S. 30, Schererville
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$7.95
Breaded chicken breast on an Italian bun with marinara melted mozzarella
More about Toast & Jam Cafe
Toast & Jam Cafe
7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.49
Spinach, tomato, blue cheese, sriracha ranch dressing, crispy chicken breast and buffalo sauce on a pretzel bun.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Our breaded Chicken breast, fried to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a pretzel bun and served with sidewinder fries
More about Round the Clock
Round the Clock
909 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
|$11.49
Brioche bun, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, onion and lettuce. Served with one Lunch side.
|Fried Chicken BLT Sandwich
|Chicken Bacon Guacamole Sandwich
|$11.49
Brioche bun, grilled chicken, bacon, guacamole, pepperjack cheese, tomato, onion, lettuce and mayo. Served with one Lunch side.