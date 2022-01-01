Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Schererville

Go
Schererville restaurants
Toast

Schererville restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Burgerhaus image

HAMBURGERS

Burgerhaus

813 W Lincoln Hwy STE B, Schererville

Avg 4 (266 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$8.00
More about Burgerhaus
State Line Pizza image

 

State Line Pizza

150 East U.S. 30, Schererville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Adult Chicken Tenderloin Strips$9.25
Four breaded chicken tenderloin strips served with garlic bread, fries & choice of dipping sauce
More about State Line Pizza
Toast & Jam Cafe image

 

Toast & Jam Cafe

7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TJs Chicken Tenders$10.99
Organic chicken tenders served with BBQ, Buffalo, or ranch. Choice of side.
Kid's Chicken Tenders$6.95
3 tenders served with your choice of side.
More about Toast & Jam Cafe
Item pic

 

Round the Clock

909 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Fingers$5.49
Served with one Kids Dinner side.
Chicken Fingers$11.99
Six chicken fingers with choice of sauce: buffalo, barbecue, orange, sweet chili, teriyaki, chipotle or lemon pepper seasoning. Served with two Dinner sides.
More about Round the Clock

Browse other tasty dishes in Schererville

Hash Browns

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Cheese Naan

Lamb Biryani

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Pancakes

Map

More near Schererville to explore

Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Hobart

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Glenwood

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1337 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston