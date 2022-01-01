Chicken tenders in Schererville
Schererville restaurants that serve chicken tenders
State Line Pizza
150 East U.S. 30, Schererville
|Adult Chicken Tenderloin Strips
|$9.25
Four breaded chicken tenderloin strips served with garlic bread, fries & choice of dipping sauce
Toast & Jam Cafe
7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE
|TJs Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
Organic chicken tenders served with BBQ, Buffalo, or ranch. Choice of side.
|Kid's Chicken Tenders
|$6.95
3 tenders served with your choice of side.
Round the Clock
909 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$5.49
Served with one Kids Dinner side.
|Chicken Fingers
|$11.99
Six chicken fingers with choice of sauce: buffalo, barbecue, orange, sweet chili, teriyaki, chipotle or lemon pepper seasoning. Served with two Dinner sides.