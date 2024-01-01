Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Schererville

Schererville restaurants that serve fajitas

El Salto image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

El Salto - Schererville

1090 US-41, Schererville

Avg 4.8 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$18.00
Grilled chicken with grilled tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, sizzling on a hot skillet. Served with rice beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.
Quesadilla Fajita$12.00
Large flour tortilla, filled with cheese, grilled fajita style bell peppers, onion, tomatoes and your choice of meat. then topped with cheese sauce
Toast & Jam Cafe image

 

Toast & Jam Cafe

7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajita Bowl$14.99
Grilled steak, peppers, onions, tomatoes, avocado and rice served with sour cream and pico.
