Lassi in
Schererville
/
Schererville
/
Lassi
Schererville restaurants that serve lassi
Naan & Kabab - 1686 us 41 unit B
1686 us 41 unit B, Schererville
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$3.00
Sweet Lassi
$3.00
Salted Lassi
$3.00
More about Naan & Kabab - 1686 us 41 unit B
Tandoor Cuisine of India
1535 US Highway 41, Schererville
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$5.00
More about Tandoor Cuisine of India
