Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Schererville

Go
Schererville restaurants
Toast

Schererville restaurants that serve lentil soup

Naan & Kabab image

 

Naan & Kabab - 1686 us 41 unit B

1686 us 41 unit B, Schererville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lentil Soup$6.00
More about Naan & Kabab - 1686 us 41 unit B
Tandoor Cuisine of India image

 

Tandoor Cuisine of India

1535 US Highway 41, Schererville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lentil Soup$6.00
More about Tandoor Cuisine of India

Browse other tasty dishes in Schererville

Muffins

Coconut Curry

Crepes

Grilled Chicken

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Reuben

Mango Lassi

Map

More near Schererville to explore

Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Glenwood

No reviews yet

Hobart

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1528 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (594 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (971 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston