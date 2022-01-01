Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Schererville

Schererville restaurants
Toast

Schererville restaurants that serve pancakes

Toast & Jam Cafe

7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE

Oreo Pancakes$10.49
Two chocolate Oreo pancakes finished with vanilla glaze, whipped topping and crumbled Oreos.
side Pancake$2.99
Buttermilk Pancakes$7.99
3 fluffy pancakes with butter and warm syrup.
Round the Clock

909 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville

Pancakes with Topping$9.49
Five pancakes and your choice of: apple compote, cherry compote, strawberry compote, chocolate chip, banana or sweet cream cheese topping.
Tall Stack Pancakes$8.49
Five pancakes.
Pancakes with Meat$9.99
Five pancakes and your choice of: 4 bacon strips, 3 sausage links, 2 sausage patties or 1 slice of ham.
