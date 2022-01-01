Pancakes in Schererville
Schererville restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Toast & Jam Cafe
Toast & Jam Cafe
7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE
|Oreo Pancakes
|$10.49
Two chocolate Oreo pancakes finished with vanilla glaze, whipped topping and crumbled Oreos.
|side Pancake
|$2.99
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$7.99
3 fluffy pancakes with butter and warm syrup.
More about Round the Clock
Round the Clock
909 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville
|Pancakes with Topping
|$9.49
Five pancakes and your choice of: apple compote, cherry compote, strawberry compote, chocolate chip, banana or sweet cream cheese topping.
|Tall Stack Pancakes
|$8.49
Five pancakes.
|Pancakes with Meat
|$9.99
Five pancakes and your choice of: 4 bacon strips, 3 sausage links, 2 sausage patties or 1 slice of ham.