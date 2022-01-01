Quesadillas in Schererville
Schererville restaurants that serve quesadillas
Langel's Pizza - Schererville
342 East Highway Route 30, Schererville
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.00
A Large flour tortilla filled with blended cheese, tomatoes, green onions, served with sour cream
Toast & Jam Cafe
7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE
|TJs Quesadilla
|$11.99
Choice of steak or chicken with onions, peppers, tomatoes, jalapeño cream cheese, and cheddar jack cheese.
|Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.95
Served with your choice of side.
|Quesadilla Combo
|$12.99
Steak, chicken, chorizo sausage, cheddar jack, mixed pepper medley and onions with jalapeno cream cheese.