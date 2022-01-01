Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Schererville

Schererville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Langel's Pizza - Schererville

342 East Highway Route 30, Schererville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
A Large flour tortilla filled with blended cheese, tomatoes, green onions, served with sour cream
Toast & Jam Cafe image

 

Toast & Jam Cafe

7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TJs Quesadilla$11.99
Choice of steak or chicken with onions, peppers, tomatoes, jalapeño cream cheese, and cheddar jack cheese.
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$6.95
Served with your choice of side.
Quesadilla Combo$12.99
Steak, chicken, chorizo sausage, cheddar jack, mixed pepper medley and onions with jalapeno cream cheese.
