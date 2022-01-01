Turkey clubs in Schererville
Schererville restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Toast & Jam Cafe
7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE
|Turkey Club
|$12.99
Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Sriracha Ranch on White Bread, served with our sidewinder fries.
Round the Clock
909 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville
|Turkey Bacon Swiss Club
|$10.99
Sliced turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, mayo, tomato and lettuce. Served with one Lunch side.
|Turkey Guacamole Club
|$11.49
Turkey breast, bacon, guacamole, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato. Served with one Lunch side.