Waffles in Schererville

Schererville restaurants
Toast

Schererville restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Toast & Jam Cafe

7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TJS Waffle Platter (4 people)$34.99
Sugar pearl waffles. Served with bacon or sausage.
Chicken & Waffles$12.99
A crispy chicken breast sandwiched between two mini Belgium waffles. Served with hash browns.
Very Berry Waffle$10.49
Waffle topped with Vanilla Greek yogurt, fresh strawberries and blueberries, granola, and toasted coconut flakes drizzled with honey.
More about Toast & Jam Cafe
Item pic

 

Round the Clock

909 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffle$11.49
One full Belgian waffle and your choice of: 5 chicken wings, 1 fried, boneless chicken breast or 3 chicken fingers.
Waffle with Meat$9.99
One full Belgian waffle and our choice of: 4 bacon strips, 3 sausage links, 2 sausage patties or 1 slice of ham.
Side Waffle Fries$2.99
More about Round the Clock

