Waffles in Schererville
Schererville restaurants that serve waffles
Toast & Jam Cafe
7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE
|TJS Waffle Platter (4 people)
|$34.99
Sugar pearl waffles. Served with bacon or sausage.
|Chicken & Waffles
|$12.99
A crispy chicken breast sandwiched between two mini Belgium waffles. Served with hash browns.
|Very Berry Waffle
|$10.49
Waffle topped with Vanilla Greek yogurt, fresh strawberries and blueberries, granola, and toasted coconut flakes drizzled with honey.
Round the Clock
909 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville
|Chicken & Waffle
|$11.49
One full Belgian waffle and your choice of: 5 chicken wings, 1 fried, boneless chicken breast or 3 chicken fingers.
|Waffle with Meat
|$9.99
One full Belgian waffle and our choice of: 4 bacon strips, 3 sausage links, 2 sausage patties or 1 slice of ham.
|Side Waffle Fries
|$2.99