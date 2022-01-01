Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Schiller Park restaurants you'll love

Go
Schiller Park restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Schiller Park

Schiller Park's top cuisines

American
American
Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Seafood
Seafood
Brewpubs & breweries
Brewpubs & Breweries
Scroll right

Must-try Schiller Park restaurants

Cafe Mirage image

SEAFOOD

Cafe Mirage - 9845 W Lawrence Ave

9845 w Lawrence Ave, Schiller Park

Avg 4.1 (250 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Palachinka$6.00
Cevapi$20.00
Grilled Octopus$20.00
More about Cafe Mirage - 9845 W Lawrence Ave
Short Fuse Brewing Company- image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Short Fuse Brewing Company-

5000 N River Rd, Schiller Perk

Avg 4.3 (663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Wings$14.99
24 hours brined, grilled, and fried to order.
Thai Salad$14.00
Cabbage mix with carrots, edamame beans, roasted corn, water chestnuts, cucumber, avocado, cashew nuts, crispy wontons, and green onion tossed in a sesame ginger dressing.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
House roasted pork shoulder with beer-BQ sauce, house coleslaw and crispy onions.
More about Short Fuse Brewing Company-
Main pic

 

Bottoms up Bar and Lounge - 9718 Irving Park Rd

9718 Irving Park Rd, Schiller Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bottoms up Bar and Lounge - 9718 Irving Park Rd
Map

More near Schiller Park to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1511 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (952 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston