Schilling Beer Company

Plain Kate's Riverside Saloon and All Ways Inn

Plain Kate's Riverside Saloon and All Ways Inn is a family and pet friendly complex located in the heart of the spectacular White Mountains of New Hampshire. Minutes from skiing and outdoor recreation, it also offers such amenities as free Wi-Fi, a seasonal pool, live entertainment and an art gallery. The motel, fully renovated in 2015, features clean and comfortable rooms. In the winter 2018, eight rooms will be Universal Design compliant, as are the restaurant and saloon. Please reserve a room today. The motel is open 7 days a week.

The restaurant is a big supporter of the sustainable food movement - local, seasonal dishes have always been the driving force behind its menu. Chef Juan has created some tasted dishes! Stop by and try them out.

