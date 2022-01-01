Schilling Cider House is a casual cider tap house boasting the nation's largest CRAFT CIDER selection with 32 taps and over 200 bottles and cans from all around the world with no corkage fee. We specialize in "You Call It" flights and growler fills from our 32 taps, plus non alcoholic kombucha, ginger beer, and root beer from local producers. Outside food welcomed and encouraged. 21+, dog-friendly, and no cash.

**COVID-19 UPDATE: During the statewide restrictions on bars and taverns, we are currently ONLY OFFERING TO-GO SERVICE. Thank you for your understanding and support during these trying times!



708 N 34th St.