Schilling Cider House

Schilling Cider House is a casual cider tap house boasting the nation's largest CRAFT CIDER selection with 32 taps and over 200 bottles and cans from all around the world with no corkage fee. We specialize in "You Call It" flights and growler fills from our 32 taps, plus non alcoholic kombucha, ginger beer, and root beer from local producers. Outside food welcomed and encouraged. 21+, dog-friendly, and no cash.
**COVID-19 UPDATE: During the statewide restrictions on bars and taverns, we are currently ONLY OFFERING TO-GO SERVICE. Thank you for your understanding and support during these trying times!

708 N 34th St.

Popular Items

Schilling Local Legend 12pack$23.00
Schilling Local Legend is a light, crisp, semi-sweet cider made from 100% fresh-pressed apples, locally sourced ingredients, and hand-selected yeast strains to create a cider experience that is truly unique.
Schilling Cider Chaider 6pack$14.00
Sweet, cinnamon-forward chai with a tart, cardamom finish.
Sweet
Schilling Cider Local Legend 6pack$12.00
Well balanced and refreshing, a hint of sweetness shines through before fading into a light, tart finish.
SEMI SWEET, 5.2%
Schilling Cider Grapefruit 6pack$12.00
Clean and bright, this cider balances sweetness with a refreshing, citrusy bite.
Semi-Sweet
Locust Vanilla Bean 6 Pack$14.00
Creamy vanilla perfectly compliments the sweet apple to create an amazing desert cider.
SWEET, 5%
Schilling Cider Variety 12pack$25.00
3x Grapefruit and Chill, 3x London Dry, 3x Passport and 3x of a rotating seasonal.
6 - Schilling Excelsior (19.2oz)$10.00
Our Imperial best selling semi sweet blend or heritage and culinary apples. 8.5%
Price includes Twistee crowler can.
Tieton Wild Washington 6pack$13.00
A blend of fruit from "wild" apple cultivars hailing from Eastern America, England and France that have been transplanted into Tieton's orchards in Yakima, the Wild Washington has a tropical aroma with a tart, refreshing finish.
SEMI DRY, 6.9%
Tieton Bourbon Peach 6pack$13.00
Peach mellowed in bourbon barrels. The resulting cider balances the barrel's rich vanilla and oaky nature with the tangy twist of the peaches.
SEMI SWEET, 6.9%
Schilling Cider London Dry 6pack$12.00
Crisp and unpretentious, this easy-drinking cider is the perfect way to cool down and schill-ax.
Dry
Location

708 N 34th St.

Seattle WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

