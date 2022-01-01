Go
Schilling Cider House - Portland

Welcome to the World's Largest CIderhouse featuring 50 craft cider taps from all over the world. Don't forget about our scratch made pub fare prepared in our dedicated gluten free kitchen.

GRILL

930 SE 10th Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (343 reviews)

Popular Items

Hummus Plate$11.00
Scratch made lemon garlic hummus served with fresh tortilla chips and local veggies.
Mixed Taco Plate$12.00
Galipette Cidre Brut (FR) 11.2oz$4.00
Finnriver Artisan Sparkling 375ml$13.00
Fully Loaded Tot Basket$10.00
*Pick up only*
Beyond Corn Dog$9.00
Nachos$10.00
Bauman's Peach Raspberry 500ml$8.00
Our Famous Hand Dipped Corndog$8.00
Half Dozen Chicken Wings$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

930 SE 10th Ave

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
