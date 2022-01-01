Go
Toast

Schilo's Deli

Come in and enjoy!

424 E Commerce St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pretzels$8.50
2 Large Baked pretzels with our hot mustard
Bacon Lettuce Tomato$7.95
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato grilled on your choice of white or wheat
See full menu

Location

424 E Commerce St

San Antonio TX

Sunday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lone Star Cafe

No reviews yet

Lone Star Cafe has proudly served tourists and locals alike since 1981. Whether you are in the mood for a tender, delicious, flame broiled steak or a juicy hamburger, Lone Star Cafe is the place to be. Located on the street level in the heart of the Riverwalk, our balcony seats provide beautiful scenic views of the Riverwalk.

Hugman's Oasis

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pharm Table

No reviews yet

LOCALLY SOURCED, GLOBALLY INSPIRED

Justin's Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy the best home made ice cream on the Riverwalk.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston