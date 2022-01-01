Go
Toast

Schlafly Highland Square

Come in and enjoy!

907 MAIN STREET

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

907 MAIN STREET

HIGHLAND IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Marine Diner

No reviews yet

The Marine Diner is the place for outstanding burgers, pizzas, and all sorts of treats guaranteed to satisfy any sweet tooth.

The Command Post at the American Legion

No reviews yet

The Command Post Bar & Grill at the American Legion. Open to the Public. Video Gaming, Pool & Dart Leagues, Draft and Craft Beer Selections. Check out our daily specials. Children welcome with an adult. 18+

Alfonzo's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! We’re a family owned and operated restaurant that offers a range of Italian cuisine to those in Troy, Illinois, and the surrounding areas. We were founded in 1982. We start with the dough and use fresh ingredients and quality toppings to craft your hot, delicious Neopolitan-style pizza. We offer a variety of Italian dishes, sandwiches, desserts, drinks, and more.

Breese Legion Post 0252

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston