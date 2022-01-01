Schlafly Bankside
St. Louis's original independent craft brewery proudly brews a diverse collection of beers throughout the year. Our brewers utilize numerous hop varietals, malts, grains, fruits, natural ingredients and yeast strains from around the world to make every Schlafly beer unique. As a part of our commitment to sustainability and our communities, we work with local suppliers and neighborhood partners. Schlafly Beer is a go-to across the Midwest and East Coast, and is a staple at countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars.
920 South Main Street
Popular Items
Location
920 South Main Street
St Charles MO
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Narwhal's Crafted
Thoughtfully Crafted Frozen Cocktails
Loaded Elevated Nachos
Elevated Nachos
Bella Vino
Come in and enjoy!
Salt + Smoke
The team at Salt + Smoke have been passionate about treating meat right for years and are excited to serve up our Saint Louis-style BBQ. Everything from our fries to our pies are made, from scratch, in house!