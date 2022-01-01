Schlafly Bankside

Go
St. Louis's original independent craft brewery proudly brews a diverse collection of beers throughout the year. Our brewers utilize numerous hop varietals, malts, grains, fruits, natural ingredients and yeast strains from around the world to make every Schlafly beer unique. As a part of our commitment to sustainability and our communities, we work with local suppliers and neighborhood partners. Schlafly Beer is a go-to across the Midwest and East Coast, and is a staple at countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars.

920 South Main Street

Popular Items

Pretzels$8.50
Three Bavarian pretzel sticks served with white queso cheese
Pastrami Rueben$14.00
House-cured pastrami topped with German sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing served on seeded rye bread
Fish & Fries$16.75
Fried golden-brown cod served on a bed of house-cut fries with cole slaw & tarter sauce
Summer Lager, 12pk$17.99
From rivers and lakes to hikes and barbecues, this crisp, easy-drinker, is brewed to be your best summer companion. Inspired by the German lagers that soon became American staples, Summer Lager is made with the everyday beer drinker in mind. It’s light and smooth with a crisp finish, making it the ideal pairing for hot summer days in the yard and mild nights under the stars. Brewing lagers isn’t easy, but don’t worry, we know a thing or two about brewing traditional beers.
ABV: 4.5% | IBU: 17
Cuban$14.25
Citrus & cilantro mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, house-made pickles & yellow mustard pressed & grilled in Cuban bread
Chicken Nachos$13.75
Smoked chicken, black bean, tomato, corn salsa, jalapenos, cilantro & sour cream served on tortilla chips with queso
Schnitzel$18.00
Crispy battered & fried pork cutlet served with bacon mushroom gravy, vegetables & garlic mashed potato
Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza$15.25
Tomato sauce base covered with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage & oregano
Bankside Burger$12.25
Our classic burger topped with lettuce, colby-jack cheese, beefsteak tomato & onion served on a crispy English muffin
Wings$15.50
One pound of crispy smoked wings smothered in house-made wing sauce served with a side of bleu cheese
920 South Main Street

St Charles MO

Sunday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:59 am
