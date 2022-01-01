Go
Schlafly Bottleworks

St. Louis's original independent craft brewery proudly brews a diverse collection of beers throughout the year. Our brewers utilize numerous hop varietals, malts, grains, fruits, natural ingredients and yeast strains from around the world to make every Schlafly beer unique. As a part of our commitment to sustainability and our communities, we work with local suppliers and neighborhood partners. Schlafly Beer is a go-to across the Midwest and East Coast, and is a staple at countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars.

7260 Southwest Ave

Popular Items

Jagerschnitzel$18.00
Crisp pork cutlet topped with a rich mushroom-bacon sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
Sticky Toffee Pudding$8.25
Our classic date sponge cake & toffee sauce served with house-made whipped cream
Cuban$14.25
Citrus & cilantro mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, house-made pickles & yellow mustard pressed & grilled in Cuban bread
Schlafly Smash$12.75
Two smashed patties, beer cheese, onion, pickle, ketchup, and mustard on a toasted brioche bun.
Spicy Chicken Wings$15.50
One pound of wings smothered in a hot mustard sauce. Served with Bleu Cheese.
Rueben$14.00
House-roasted corned beef, German sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & 1000 island. Served on seeded rye bread.
Shepherd's Pie$18.00
Stew of beef, lamb, peas & carrots topped with broiled mashed potato
Dinner Special Salmon$22.00
House Salad Large$8.25
Mixed greens, red onion, goat cheese & walnuts. Served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Pretzels$8.50
Three Bavarian pretzel sticks served with white cheddar sauce
7260 Southwest Ave

St Louis MO

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
