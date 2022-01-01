Go
Schlafly Tap Room

St. Louis's original independent craft brewery proudly brews a diverse collection of beers throughout the year. Our brewers utilize numerous hop varietals, malts, grains, fruits, natural ingredients and yeast strains from around the world to make every Schlafly beer unique. As a part of our commitment to sustainability and our communities, we work with local suppliers and neighborhood partners. Schlafly Beer is a go-to across the Midwest and East Coast, and is a staple at countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars.

2100 Locust Street

Turkey Burger$13.50
Turkey patty served with lettuce, bacon, guacamole & pepper jack cheese served on a brioche bun
Small House Salad$6.25
Spring mix, blue cheese, dried cranberries & sunflower seeds tossed with house vinaigrette dressing
Kids Grilled Cheese$9.95
Served with house-cut french fries
Shaved Prime Rib$17.75
Thinly sliced prime rib with caramelized onion, horseradish cream, roasted garlic & white cheddar served on a hoagie
House Salad$8.75
Spring mix, blue cheese, dried cranberries & sunflower seeds tossed with house vinaigrette dressing
Cuban$14.25
Citrus & cilantro mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, house-made pickles & yellow mustard pressed on grilled Cuban bread
Schlafly Burger$12.25
Our classic burger served with burger slaw & white cheddar on a crispy English muffin.
Beer Cheese Soup Bowl$7.00
Made with bacon, vegetables, beer and cheese.
Fries & Dipping Sauce$7.75
Served with spicy ketchup, thai chile aioli & truffle aioli
Turkey Horseradish Cup$5.00
Turkey chowder, hint of horseradish
ST Louis MO

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
