Go
Toast

Schlittz & Giggles Third Street

Come in and enjoy!

301 Third Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

18" Quattro$18.99
Our gourmet cheese pizza; loaded with our Schlitty cheese blend (Mozz, Cheddar, Romano & Parmesan)
18" My Big Fat Greek Pizza$21.99
OPA! This mediterranean inspried pie begins with roasted garlic olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, roma tomatoes, mariniated artichokes, black olives, red onions, shredded mozz, feta & fresh basil. All this fnished off with a balsamic vinaigrette and sesation drizzle.
18" Big Pepperoni$18.99
Our version of a classic! Smothered with pepperoni and shredded mozzarella.
Mediterranean Salad$9.49
Our baby greens tossed in sensation dressing and topped with roma tomatoes, black olives, roasted red peppers, marinated artichokes and red onions, finished with feta.
18" Big Meaty$21.99
Meat, meat, meat & more meat! Pepperoni, Sweet&Spicy Italian Sausages, Ham & Bacon. Mmmmmeaty!
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$8.99
Roasted chicken, topped with bacon, garlic basil ranch dressing, mozzarealla & cheddar wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Knots$7.49
Baked fresh, topped with garlic herb butter & sprinkled with romano & parmesan cheese.
Side Garlic Basil Ranch$0.50
Half Knots$3.99
Baked fresh, topped with garlic herb butter & sprinkled with romano & parmesan cheese.
18" Kitchen Floor$21.99
Our supreme pizza; Loaded with Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Olivas & of course, Shredded Mozz
See full menu

Location

301 Third Street

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pinetta's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Serop's Express Main Street

No reviews yet

Serop's Express offers Baton Rouge FAST and QUALITY Greek and Lebanese food at very reasonable prices! Serving Baton Rouge since 1979!

FRESHJUNKIE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Mimi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston