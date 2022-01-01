Go
Toast

Schmaltz Bros. Food Truck

Kosher food truck & catering serving contemporary American fare in the regional DC area. For catering or truck reservation inquiries, please email orders@schmaltzbros.com

**ONLINE TRUCK ORDERING INSTRUCTIONS**
Online pre-ordering opens at 10PM the evening before our scheduled location. Please see our truck location schedule here:
https://schmaltzbros.com/truck-locations

Washington D.C.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BUBBIE'S "BEEN SMOKING" BRISKET (Thurs)$18.00
Mesquite smoked whole brisket, black cherry BBQ sauce, pickles, slaw, chipotle aioli, on an everything-spiced challah bun
SMOKEHOUSE "BACON"ATOR (Thurs)$20.00
Griddled angus burger, house smoked beef bacon, crisp shallot, B&B pickles, jalapeño, vegan cheese sauce, arugula, spicy mayo, challah bun
SOUTHERN BBQ PLATTER$28.00
Bubbie's smoked BBQ brisket, black cherry BBQ sauce, braised collard greens with cured beef belly, smokehouse baked beans, and "so delicious we have to remind you it's vegan" homestyle mac and cheez, challah roll
SHAWARMA FRIES (Wed)$7.00
Shawarma spices, pimenton aioli
SCHMALTZ BURGER (Thurs)$16.00
caramelized onion, vegan cheddar, lettuce, tomato, secret sauce, toasted challah
ZINGER 4.0 (Thurs)$16.00
Pickle brined fried chicken breast, cilantro & sesame slaw, candied jalapeno mayo, pickles, toasted challah bun
SOUTHERN BBQ PLATTER (Thurs)$28.00
Bubbie's smoked BBQ brisket, black cherry BBQ sauce, braised collard greens with cured beef belly, smokehouse baked beans, and "so delicious we have to remind you it's vegan" homestyle mac and cheez, challah roll
SCHMALTZY SCHNACKS (Thurs)$8.00
Panko crusted, BBQ brisket croquettes with date and almond filling. Served with tart cranberry jam.
ZINGER 4.0 (Wed)$16.00
Pickle brined fried chicken breast, wasabi slaw, secret sauce, pickles, toasted challah bun
SHAWARMA FRIES (Thurs)$7.00
Shawarma spices, pimenton aioli
See full menu

Location

Washington D.C.

Washington DC

Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston