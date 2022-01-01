Schmaltz Bros. Food Truck
Kosher food truck & catering serving contemporary American fare in the regional DC area. For catering or truck reservation inquiries, please email orders@schmaltzbros.com
**ONLINE TRUCK ORDERING INSTRUCTIONS**
Online pre-ordering opens at 10PM the evening before our scheduled location. Please see our truck location schedule here:
https://schmaltzbros.com/truck-locations
Washington D.C.
Location
Washington D.C.
Washington DC
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed