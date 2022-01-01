Go
Toast

Schmear Bakery and Market

Schmear Bakery and Market is located on Main Street in the heart of Port Washington across from the LIRR train station. The store has been completely renovated from its tired years as a grocery store. The idea behind Schmear is to provide the community with excellent food using locally sourced ingredients, superb customer service and an inviting environment to gather. The store will feature fresh bagels, pastries, a sophisticated coffee program, salad bar, and sandwiches.

83 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Asian Crunch$10.00
grilled chicken, carrots, broccoli, fried wonton, strips, sliced almonds, spring mix, honey mustard dressing
See full menu

Location

83 Main Street

Port Washington NY

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

42 Main St

No reviews yet

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

Ikedo Ramen

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy a perfect bowl of ramen just the way you like it!

16 Handles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pita Station

No reviews yet

Pita Station is a greek mediterrenean quick service establishment that serves authentic greek food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston