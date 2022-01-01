Go
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus

Come in and enjoy!

240 E. Kossuth Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bahama Mama Platter$14.00
Our famous beef und pork, hickory-smoked sausage deliciously spiced with our secret seasoning, stuffed in old world natural casing. Awarded Columbus Monthly “10 Best Entrees”
C/O Bahama Mama Cold Link$3.00
Our famous beef und pork, hickory-smoked sausage deliciously spiced with our secret seasoning, stuffed in old world natural casing
Schmidts Famous Pretzel Nuggets$10.00
A house specialty! Hot and crispy with a soft middle. Dunk them in our sweet and tangy mustard sauce.
Make sure to add on Beer Cheese for only $2.00 more!
Potato Salad - Cold Pint$5.00
Jumbo Vanilla Cream Puff$6.00
Our famous half pound, award-winning combination of special whipped filling in a lightly baked pastry shell. Vanilla, Chocolate, Peanut Butter Fudge or the Flavor of the Month.
Bahama Mama Sandwich$10.00
A grilled link of our original, signature sausage on a toasted New England split top bun.
C/O Garlic Knockwurst Cold Link$3.00
The traditional German hickory smoked beef und pork sausage with a hint of garlic stuffed in a natural casing, grilled to perfection.
Chocolate Cream Puff$6.00
Our famous half pound, award-winning combination of special whipped filling in a lightly baked pastry shell. Vanilla, Chocolate, Peanut Butter Fudge or the Flavor of the Month.
Old World Sausage Sampler$16.00
A combination of four sausages from famous recipes of the J. Fred Schmidt Packing Company established in 1886.
C/O Brats Cold Link$3.00
Extra-lean cuts of pork lightly seasoned und stuffed into tender natural casings. Columbus’ first bratwurst! Voted “Best Wurst” by Columbus Monthly.
Location

240 E. Kossuth Street

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
