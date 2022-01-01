Go
We have taken the co-working office space, coffee house, and bar to another level. We cater to professionals, entrepreneurs and businesses that want a private, club-like setting for meetings, recruiting, coffee, drinking or schmoozing.

4222 North Marshall Way

Popular Items

Chicken Salad on a Croissant$13.95
Roasted Chicken, Dried Cranberries, Celery, and Mayo on a Croissant. Includes a Petite Salad on the side
Iced Latte$5.00
Arugula Caprese Avocado Toast$10.95
Avocado, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Drizzle, and Red Pepper Flakes
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich$9.95
Italian Sausage, 2 eggs over medium, and Cheddar cheese on a Toasted brioche bun
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich$9.95
Thick cut bacon, 2 eggs over medium, and Cheddar cheese on a Toasted brioche bun
Cold Brew$4.25
Refreshing and perfect for any day!
The Farmer Avocado Toast$10.95
Avocado, Red Pepper Flakes, Cucumber, and Feta
Breaking Bad Burrito$12.95
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo, and a Side of Salsa
Launch Coffee (Drip)$3.25
Smooth and Creamy with almost no acidity!
Breakfast Egg BLT$10.95
Thick cut bacon, 2 eggs over medium, Arugula, and Sliced Tomato on a Toasted brioche bun
Location

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Breakfast Club

Loco Patron

Wine Girl

Barrio Queen

