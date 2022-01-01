Go
Schnipper's - Times Square

Schnippers is a family owned and operated restaurant serving classic
American food. Whether it's a salad or burger, we always use fresh
ingredients with the highest goodness grade. We focus on delivering maximum
satisfaction and joy for hungry New Yorkers no matter what they order at the
counter. Care is our most critical ingredient. That's why we source from the
best providers and scratch cook our food. We offer a menu of choices to
leave your mind and body in good spirits. Anyone in a group can find
something exceptional and fulfilling on our menu to meet their needs. We
serve every guest with the same passion and verve for more than a quarter of
a century.

620 8th Avenue

Popular Items

Fountain Soda$3.50
House Fries$4.50
Sweet Potato Fries$5.50
With maple dipping sauce
Cheeseburger$9.50
Choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion
The Proper Cobb$12.00
Mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, Danish blue cheese, grape tomatoes, ciabatta croutons, blue cheese dressing
Chicken Fingers & Fries$10.50
Fresh From The Market$12.00
Mixed greens, fresh beets, grilled sweet corn, avocado, toasted pumpkin seeds, grape tomatoes, Grana Padana, radish, ciabatta croutons, house vinaigrette
Chicken Filet on a Really Good Seeded Roll$9.00
Crispy or grilled chicken with Allen's local pickles and Schnipper sauce on an Orwasher's seeded roll
Caeser #2$11.50
Romaine, Grana Padana, pickled red onion, grape tomatoes, ciabatta croutons, Caesar dressing
A Great Grain Bowl$15.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, warm farro, guacamole, pickled red onion, arugula salad, grilled corn esquites, charred broccoli, and house vinaigrette
620 8th Avenue

New York NY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
