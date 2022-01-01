Schnipper's - Times Square
Schnippers is a family owned and operated restaurant serving classic
American food. Whether it's a salad or burger, we always use fresh
ingredients with the highest goodness grade. We focus on delivering maximum
satisfaction and joy for hungry New Yorkers no matter what they order at the
counter. Care is our most critical ingredient. That's why we source from the
best providers and scratch cook our food. We offer a menu of choices to
leave your mind and body in good spirits. Anyone in a group can find
something exceptional and fulfilling on our menu to meet their needs. We
serve every guest with the same passion and verve for more than a quarter of
a century.
Popular Items
Location
620 8th Avenue
New York NY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
