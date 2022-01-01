Go
Toast

Schnitz Ale Brewery

Brewery with Fresh Bier, Smoked Foods, and Scratch Kitchen featuring food from all parts of Europe. Come in and enjoy! Cheers!!

5729 Pearl Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Potato leek$7.00
Smothered Schnitz Ale Pretzel$11.00
Haus Burger$15.00
German Seasoned Hamburger Patty made from beef and pork. Topped with Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, tomato, onion, lettuce.
Pulled Pork Dinner$15.00
Spicy German Sausage$12.00
Lamb Burger$15.00
See full menu

Location

5729 Pearl Rd

Parma OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Das Schnitzel Haus

No reviews yet

We are a casual German "Scratch Kitchen".
From the gravy's and sauces to the desserts and the bread, everything is made from scratch inside the restaurant.
Come on in and enjoy tastes from Germany and other parts of Europe right here in beautiful Cleveland, Ohio.

Twisted Taino Restaurant

No reviews yet

"a Taste of San Juan"

The Cleveland Corned Beef Co

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Guys Pizza Co. Parma

No reviews yet

Since 2012, Guys Pizza Co. has provided value to the community by offering great food and service. We are proud supporters of local schools, churches and charitable organizations. Proud to call Parma home.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston