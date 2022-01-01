Rizzo's
-
2763 Eggert Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2763 Eggert Road
Tonawanda NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
La Hacienda
Come in and enjoy!
Just Pizza: Colvin
DINE IN, TAKE-OUT & DELIVERY! PICK UP IN STORE OR DRIVE THRU!
Jim's SteakOut
Located on the corner of Sheridan and Belmont in the Town of Tonanwada.
Jasmine Thai
Come in and enjoy!