Schnitzel & Co Transit

All Your Swiss-German Favorites...

9210 Transit Road

Popular Items

Best & Wurst Combo$20.50
Chicken or Jaeger Schnitzel with served with choice of 2 sides
Homemade Soft Pretzels$6.00
cheese sauce & mustards
Fish Fry Platter$14.50
breaded, beer battered or broiled, potato pancakes, german potato salad or fries & apple slaw
Side Potato Pancakes$4.50
with homemade applesauce
$9.99 Thurs. Chicken Schnitzel$9.99
Family Bundle$59.99
Jaeger Schnitzel$18.50
topped with rich brown mushroom gravy
Chicken Schnitzel$16.50
topped with fontina cream sauce
Choice of Two Sausages$14.50
Wiener Schnitzel$20.50
hand pounded breaded veal cutlet
Location

9210 Transit Road

East Amherst NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
