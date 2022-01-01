Schnitzel Plus
Come in and enjoy!
1450 Queen Ann Rd
Popular Items
Location
1450 Queen Ann Rd
Teaneck NJ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:40 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:40 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:40 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:40 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:40 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Mocha Bleu
Our restaurant offers a wide variety of international cuisine, including 10 specialty pizzas from our cherry wood burning kosher oven, in addition to calzones, and strombolis. Our kitchen produces appetizers, salads, paninis, pastas & fresh seafood entrees. We are famous for our sushi bar! Our desserts are prepared daily at our on-site bakery.
Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Wok 18
Come in and enjoy!
Maggie's Southern Kitchen
Come in and enjoy delicious Soul food.