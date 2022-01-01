Go
Schnitzel Plus

1450 Queen Ann Rd

Popular Items

Onion Rings$6.95
French Fries$5.95
Pretzel Sandwich$17.95
sauteed onion, tomato, honey mustard
Chicken Fingers Kids Meal(3)$12.95
Sweet Potato Fries$6.95
6 Chicken Fingers$12.95
12 Chicken Fingers$21.95
Original Burger$12.95
lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, Pickles, Special sauce
Israeli Sandwich$17.95
israeli salad, pickles, hummus, tahini
Classic Sandwich$17.95
lettuce, tomato, mayo
Location

1450 Queen Ann Rd

Teaneck NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:40 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:40 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:40 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:40 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

