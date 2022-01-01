Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Schofield
/
Schofield
/
Cake
Schofield restaurants that serve cake
STEAKS
WISH Steakhouse
5006 E Jelinek Ave, Weston
Avg 4.6
(839 reviews)
Chocolate cake
$10.00
More about WISH Steakhouse
The Palms Supper Club
5912 US-51 BUS, Weston
No reviews yet
Cheese Cake
$7.00
More about The Palms Supper Club
More near Schofield to explore
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Wausau
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
De Pere
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Stevens Point
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Crivitz
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Neenah
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Kaukauna
Avg 3.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Wausau
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Stevens Point
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1355 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(862 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(547 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston